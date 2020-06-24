Governor’s COVID-19 update: ‘Younger folks are being a little bit sloppy’

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb and Dr. Kristina Box addressed young Hoosiers about their risk of being asymptomatic for COVID-19 during the Governor’s COVID-19 update.

Governor Holcomb discussed how in March, coronavirus positive cases for people under age 29 was around 12%. Now, people under the age of 29 testing positive for coronavirus is around 30%.

“I want to give credit where credit is due,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Our elders are being smart about this [and] hunkering down. [Individuals] with underlying health conditions are being smart about it. And maybe, this might be a little unfair, but the younger folks are being a little bit sloppy or not as smart as their elders are.”

Dr. Box told of a person specifically looking for a salon that does not require individuals to wear masks, a highly recommended precaution from the CDC.

“I think it is our younger adults who feel invincible and so, they don’t social distance as well. They go to the bars. They go to the clubs together. They may not be wearing masks, or if they do wear them early in the evening, they come off later in the evening,” Dr. Box said.

Box addressed the Fairbanks study that has shown that 43% of people who have COVID-19 do not show symptoms.

“It’s not what is going to happen to [the younger generations] necessarily, it’s the individuals that they take the infection home to,” Dr. Box said.

Both Governor Holcomb and Dr. Box reminded Hoosiers of all generations to continue to use and follow the CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of coronavirus.

“The fact that we are holding steady or even seeing a slight decline in our hospitalization data is encouraging as we continue to reopen. It also illustrates the importance of continuing to wear masks, practicing social distancing and washing your hands,” explained Dr. Box.

“This is not business as usual. Everything is not back to the way it was before COVID-19 entered our vocabulary. It’s the new normal,” Dr. Box reminded Hoosiers.