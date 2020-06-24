Governor Holcomb announces $25 million renter’s relief program

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb announced the Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program on Wednesday.

The Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will use $25 million in federal CARES Act funding to help Hoosiers struggling to pay their rent due to coronavirus.

“This has been a very challenging time for Hoosiers, and the economic impacts of COVID-19 has left some renters in a tough spot,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will support our renters, improve our state’s housing stability and help prevent evictions as the state gets back on track.”

The program will provide up to $500 in assistance for a total of four months. The maximum total per household is $2,000 to cover past and ongoing rental payments or late fees.

Rental assistance is available to residents in all Indiana counties except Marion, where a separate $15 million CARES Act-funded program will provide aid to Marion County renters.

Eligible renters must meet the following criteria:

Lost their job or part of their income due to COVID-19

Current household income, including unemployment, is less than the household income on March 6

Have not received rental assistance from another source

The state estimates that approximately 12,000 Indiana households could be helped thanks to the program. Payments will be made directly to the landlord. Therefore, the landlord must agree to participate for a person to be eligible for the funding.

Applications will be accepted online beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 13 at www.indianahousingnow.org.

Governor Holcomb asks renters to speak with their property manager if they are unable to make their payments. He provided additional resources in the state’s Coronavirus Eviction & Foreclosure Prevention Guide.

More information may be found at the Indiana State Department of Housing website at coronavirus.in.gov and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.