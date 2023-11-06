COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WANE) — Ahead of Tuesday’s elections, one of the most talked about issues is Issue 1 in Ohio.

A vote of “yes” on Issue 1 gives individuals the right to make reproductive choices – including abortion – free of being prohibited, penalized interfered with, or discriminated against.

Governor Mike DeWine spoke with WANE 15 to share his thoughts on the issue which he said he voted “no” on.

DeWine said the amendment goes too far and doesn’t “fit” Ohio.

He believes restrictions should be in place to restrict things like late-term abortions.

“The vast majority of Ohioans believe there should be an exception for rape and incest. So, I think if this goes down to defeat as being too radical, we’ll have a chance to go back and try to come up with something that better reflects where Ohioans are in regard to abortion,” DeWine said.

At the same time, a group called Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights believes the governor is trying to lead people away from — in their minds — the core of what Issue 1 is all about.

“Issue 1 is about stopping an extreme abortion ban with no exception for rape, incest, even when a woman’s life is at risk. Governor DeWine has been attempting to hide his record. He’s the one who signed that extreme ban, and so we really object to him attempting to paint over the past. Ohio voters aren’t going to be fooled by that,” Gabriel Mann said.

Mann is the Director of Communications for the group. He said the late-term abortion issue is one that rarely happens and is usually related to the health of the mother.

Governor DeWine added in his comments that if Issue 1 is added to the state’s constitution as it’s currently constructed, it will be very difficult to go back and make a change.