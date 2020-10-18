Gov. Holcomb says focus is to help Hoosiers find careers they are passionate about

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE.) – If reelected Governor Eric Holcomb’s focus is to help more Hoosiers get skilled up for a career that they are passionate about.

“Every time I hear a testimonial from someone who says ‘I use to think it was too late’, or ‘I was over 50 and didn’t think I could be a nurse’, or ‘I couldn’t afford it’, when people find out about Next Level Jobs ,you will see the number of opportunities out there all over the state of Indiana,” Governor Holcomb said.

Next Level jobs is part of the Governor’s Rapid Recovery for a Better Future imitative that aides Hoosiers a chance to receive education, training as well as skill and career coaching to increase their access to quality jobs.

The Governor told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that there are 109,000 jobs in unfilled jobs in Indiana right now.

“The good news is this year, with two and a half more months to go, we’ve already attracted 25,000 new job commitments to our state, just this year during a global pandemic,” Holcomb said. “In 2016 we did just over 20,000, so we are already 5,000 north and these are an average of $27.65 an hour wages. So they are careers, not jobs.”

Holcomb added that the state has already brought in $4.7 billion of capital investment with two and a half months left in the year.

“The key is, and it’s my job to help connect people who are looking to improve their lot in life and take part in those opportunities that are out there that will help lead to a career,” Holcomb said.

“They get to determine their own destiny and fortunately in a state like Indiana, we are managing our way through this pandemic and we are growing our way out, that growth means more opportunity,” Holcomb said.