Gov. DeWine addresses inequity in healthcare, vaccine distribution and more

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic including: inequities in healthcare, vaccine distribution, nursing/assisted living facilities and more.

EQUITY UPDATE:

Governor DeWine outlined steps that Ohio has taken and will take to address inequities in healthcare as they relate to vaccine accessibility.

“There are Ohioans who simply do not have equal access to healthcare,” Governor DeWine said. “We have worked hard to address these gaps, especially in our efforts to roll out the vaccine, but there is still more to do.”

Geography: Instead of offering the “mega vaccination sites” being seen in other states, Ohio’s vaccination plan focuses on ensuring that there are multiple vaccine providers in every county in the state. This week, more than 700 providers across Ohio are receiving the vaccine to help ensure that Ohioans have access to vaccine close to home.

Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs): These health centers serve highly vulnerable neighborhoods. Ohio’s vaccination plan offers vaccines at these facilities for equitable distribution. More than 60 of these centers are receiving vaccine this week.

Pop-up Vaccine Sites: Ohio is working with FQHCs, faith-based communities, and local health departments to pilot pop-up vaccination sites in at-risk communities. Two sites were hosted at an FQHC in Columbus last week and another pop-up vaccination site is scheduled this week in Cleveland

Transportation: The Ohio Department of Health is working with the Ohio Department of Medicaid to provide transportation options for those who want to receive the vaccine but face transportation barriers

Local Health Departments: Many local health departments are prioritizing underserved populations by partnering with organizations that work to serve African American, Hispanic and Latino, and other underserved populations to provide education and offer opportunities for vaccination when vaccine becomes available

Education and Communication Strategies: In addition to newspaper, television and radio advertisements focused on reaching underserved populations, Ohio will also launch a series of virtual town hall meetings. The state hopes the town halls will help to gain a better understanding of the barriers to vaccination and develop solutions. The events will be coordinated in partnership with Ohio’s Minority Health Vaccine Advisory Group, whose mission is to help advise the Ohio Department of Health on how to best deliver the vaccine to underserved populations and better ensure equity. The townhalls will be live-streamed during the week of Feb. 22. To learn how to participate in these events, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Affordable Housing Vaccination Clinics: Next week, the Ohio Department of Aging, in partnership with key state and local organizations, will off­er on-site vaccination clinics at affordable senior housing communities as part of its Regional Rapid Response Program. The state said that on-site clinics will be coordinated with support from the Ohio National Guard.

VACCINATION STATUS UPDATE:

Governor DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine both received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday morning from Dr. Kevin Sharrett at Kettering Health Network’s Jamestown office in Greene County. The DeWines became eligible for the vaccine this week as part of the 70 and older age group.

Those currently eligible to receive vaccine in Ohio include:

Those 70 years of age and older

Teachers and school personnel who are necessary for in-person learning in specified counties

Individuals with severe congenital, early-onset or inherited conditions and with developmental or intellectual disabilities should have been contacted by their local county board of developmental disabilities to schedule their vaccination.

“If you believe that you or a loved one falls into this category and hasn’t been contacted, please contact your county board of developmental disabilities,” the state said.

NURSING/ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES:

Of Ohio’s 920 skilled nursing facilities, Ohio has administered first doses of vaccine in 100% of these facilities. The second dose has been given in 89% of facilities.

Of Ohio’s 645 assisted living facilities, Ohio has administered first doses in 86% of these facilities, and second doses have been administered in 48% of facilities.

The state said that plans are in place to continue vaccinating in these facilities as new residents move in.

LONG-TERM CARE REVACCINATIONS:

On Tuesday, Walgreens Pharmacy alerted the Ohio Department of Health that vaccines that had not been stored under the proper cold storage conditions were administered on Monday to some residents in five long-term care facilities. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, residents who received these vaccines will be revaccinated.

The impacted facilities are:

Ashtabula County Residential Services Corp “The Maples” in Kingsville

Ashtabula Towers in Ashtabula

Heather Hill Care Communities in Chardon

Six Chimneys in Cleveland

Willow Park Convalescent Home in Cleveland

OHIO DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – DATAOHIO:

Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that the Ohio Department of Education is the latest agency to join the DataOhio portal, with seven key datasets and visualizations added on Jan. 29.

The DataOhio Portal launched in December of 2020 to the public and features more than 200 datasets and over 100 visualizations from four State of Ohio agencies, the state said. Nearly half of the datasets added to the portal are available to the public for the first time.

Users can view these newest datasets and visualizations under “Recent Datasets” at Data.Ohio.gov. The DataOhio Portal team continues to add additional agency datasets, visualizations and portal features. The state said that a new Agency will be announced in the coming weeks, including additional Ohio Department of Education datasets and visualizations.

CURRENT CASE DATA:

In total, there are 902,736 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio and 11,336 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 46,659 people have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic, including 6,730 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

A video of Tuesday’s full update, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page. For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.