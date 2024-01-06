FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tied at 29 against North Side, Wayne (8-2) outscored the Legends (9-4) by 24 in the second half to pull away with a 66-42 win.

Jevon Lewis Jr. flirted with a triple-double in Friday’s win, scoring a team-high 24 points, adding 10 assists and seven rebounds. Preston Comer also finished in double figures with 14 points.

Jordan King, a Purdue football recruit, led North Side with 15 in Friday’s loss.

North Side kept Wayne at bay in the first quarter, limiting easy looks for the Generals at the rim to take a 16-13 lead after eight minutes. Wayne responded with a 6-0 burst, but North Side grabbed the lead late in the second quarter. Lewis pulled off a steal and score to beat the halftime buzzer and tie the game at 29-29.

Wayne kicked down the doors after halftime, holding North Side to seven points in the third quarter. Comer cashed in a several transition opportunities to help Wayne blow the game open.

The Generals shut the door for good thanks to a one-handed jam by Comer early in the fourth quarter. North Side scored only six points in the final quarter.

Wayne has a quick turnaround, hosting Indianapolis Tech on Saturday. North Side looks to bounce back at Canterbury on Tuesday.