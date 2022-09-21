FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Gold Star families are being honored with a new monument at the Veteran’s National Memorial Shrine and Museum in Fort Wayne. The Woody Williams foundation, who have made it their mission to honor Gold Star Families, is the organization building the monument.

On September 24th at noon the Veteran’s National Memorial Shrine and Museum, located on O’Day Road, will announce the new memorial honoring Gold Star families that is coming to their grounds.

Gold Star families are family members of anyone who has lost their life while serving for the United States Armed Forces.

The memorial is coming to Fort Wayne on the behalf of the Woody Williams foundation and will be one of their 108 monuments they have installed across the country. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to “honor, recognize, and serve Gold Star families and the legacy of their loved ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice”.

Donations for the monument are currently being raised and you can contribute to the Fort Wayne Gold Star families monument by clicking this link.