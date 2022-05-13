The Go Red for Women campaign came to Fort Wayne on Friday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It has evolved into a global movement and is a driving force in the world of health equity.

Friday, the Go Red for Women experience gathered in Fort Wayne to discuss the cutting-edge research, science and technology for the No. 1 health threat for women: cardiovascular disease.

A part of the American Heart Association, the Go Red for Women campaign stresses that younger women and women of color are sometimes not aware of how real this threat can be. The gathering finds innovative ways to ensure all women are aware of their health threats, their risks and what they can do to reduce them.