GM to hold job fair for over 150 part-time, temporary positions at Fort Wayne Assembly

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly will hold a job fair on Thursday, May 27 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the WorkOne Northeast office at 201 E. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne. GM is seeking to fill over 150 part-time, temporary production team members for the summer vacation period.

Candidates can complete an application at WorkOne. GM staff will also be onsite to answer questions.

Information for job candidates:

• Must be at least 18 years of age and eligible to work in the United States.

• Must be willing to work flexible shift hours, any shift, any day with little notice.

• Report for work on time to support production startup and throughput goals.

• Must possess good physical stamina and coordination. Could be required to stand and/or walk for long periods daily while frequently bending, twisting, reaching and periodically lifting up to 40 lbs.

• Base pay is $16.67 per hour with a 5% shift premium for 2nd shift and a 10% premium for 3rd shift.

• Part-time temporary employees are limited to working a maximum of 32 hours per week.

• Part-time temporary employees are eligible for health care and paid holidays on their 91st calendar day of employment.

It takes 2-4 weeks to complete the hiring process. Interested individuals must be able to satisfactorily complete the General Motors hiring process requirements which include comprehensive assessments, hair drug testing, and a background check.