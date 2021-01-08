Sheriff Gladieux pays lawsuit settlement to the county

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Sheriff Dave Gladieux has paid a $55,000 settlement to a lawsuit brought against him on behalf of a teen who said the sheriff pushed him at a Fort Wayne festival.

According to our new partner, Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, Gladieux’s attorney confirmed that the court has accepted the payment, which came from Gladieux’s personal funds, not tax dollars.

Commissioner Nelson Peters confirmed the payment to WANE 15.

During an Allen County Council meeting in September 2020, the council agreed to send a letter to Gladiuex to ask him to pay the settlement amount. The body felt the amount paled in comparison to the amount the county would be on the hook for if the case went to trial.

Soon after Gladieux agreed to repay it.

Gladieux had been accused of pushing a 15-year-old boy to the ground at 2019’s Three Rivers Festival in Fort Wayne.

