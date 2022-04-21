FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You’re asked to open up your wallets today over a 12-hour period to help nonprofits.

Give Greater Fort Wayne is holding an event today to raise money for nonprofits and the community. It also fosters individual philanthropy in Allen County, Indiana, and is hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne (CFGFW).

112 nonprofits have profiles and are displayed on Give Greater Allen County’s Website from 7 AM – 7 PM for the community to donate to

During Give Greater Allen County, the Community Foundation will announce surprise prizes for nonprofits and have matching opportunities available.

After the day of giving, the Community Foundation will celebrate the day by hosting a party at The Landing for the community. At the party, the Community Foundation will announce additional prizes for nonprofits and the total amount raised for the day.

If you would like to donate to your favorite nonprofit or a nonprofit you find interesting of the 112, you can donate on their website.