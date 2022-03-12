FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Girl Scouts are having a birthday party celebrating their 110th birthday.

In honor of the birthday of Girl Scouts, local Girl Scouts will be adorning trees with green ribbons along Clinton Street in Headwaters Park starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12. That evening, the lights on the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge in downtown Fort Wayne will also turn green.

On this day in 1912, Juliette Gordon Low officially registered the organization’s first 18 girl members in Savannah, Georgia.

Girl Scouts helps cultivate values, social conscience and self-esteem in young girls, enabling them to succeed as leaders today and tomorrow. Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana provides leadership experiences for more than 6,000 girls ages 5-17.

They are guided by more than 3,000 adult volunteers who mentor them and work behind-the-scenes to support Girl Scouts and our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program will end Monday, March 14. To find a Girl Scout Cookie booth near you, go to their website and type your ZIP code into the Cookie Finder. Or order via the DoorDash app.