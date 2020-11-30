Gingerbread Festival is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dozens of gingerbread creations with various themes. That’s what you’ll find at Fort Wayne’s 35th annual Festival of Gingerbread. This year pandemic precautions are in place so you can still enjoy this event that covers more than three decades of delighting Christmas crowds.

“This year’s event has been completely reformatted to allow for additional COVID-19 health and safety procedures,” said Todd Pelfrey, Executive Director of the Fort Wayne History Center. “We have placed several dozen viewing stations all throughout the Shields Room to allow individual households to experience clusters of two and three gingerbread creations while staying completely socially distant from their neighbors.”

The History Center is offering timed tickets for busier days. “In the days we expect the heaviest visitations, specifically Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, guests will be required to purchase tickets in advance,” said Pelfrey. “We’re limiting the number of visitors who can come into the museum at one time to 80. So guests wishing to visit on those hours need to purchase advance tickets.”

With a ticket you’ll be able to see 98 creations from gingerbread artists of all ages and skill levels. Any guest age three and older must wear a mask, sanitizing stations will be set up. For those who’d rather stay home, the festival is providing a virtual option.

“This year the museum is going to be presenting the first ever virtual Festival of Gingerbread tour,” said Pelfrey. “Guests may visit our website to experience all 98 individual ginger creations from the comfort of their own homes.”

Judges spent hours choosing winners from 12 categories this year. You can check them out for yourself through Sunday, December 13 at the Fort Wayne History Center at 302 East Berry Street.

“We’re asking all of our guests as well as visitors to other downtown holiday events to maintain patience and cooperation as we all weather this global pandemic together during the holiday season,” said Pelfrey.

Indiana Michigan Power will once again sponsor a free night at the Festival. It’s Tuesday, December 1, from 5 to 9 pm. For Festival of Gingerbread tickets, hours and more click here.