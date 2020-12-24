Gibson remakes stolen Sweetwater guitars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A few Gibson Brands guitar customers are getting a special and custom Christmas delivery this year.

At the end of October, 13 limited edition Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst guitars were stolen from a Sweetwater music truck at the Flying J Travel Center in Whiteland, IN, just south of Indianapolis. The truck was traveling to Sweetwater in Fort Wayne. The guitars were valued around $95,000. Officials at Sweetwater believe that the highly sought after guitars were likely targeted and not randomly stolen.

To the customer’s surprise, Gibson and Sweetwater decided to remake the guitars.

Cesar Gueikian, one of the owners of Gibson Brands says, “We just have to think about the fans, we have to think about the 13 that have anxiously been waiting for their Adam Jones Les Paul.”

These 13 customers had been waiting for their custom guitars for over a year. Adam Jones himself, with the help of Gibson wanted to make the remade guitars even more special.

“We’re going to identify this with something that’s representative of Adam, I’m not gonna spill the beans, it’s gonna be a surprise for the 13, but I think these are going to be the 13 most special of the run. We expect at the beginning of February we are going to be delivering,” Gueikian says.

Gibson and Sweetwater have a great business relationship and knew they needed to make this right for the customers.

Gueikian says, “Adam and I wrote a letter, so we wrote 13 letters for those 13 individuals. We sent that to Sweetwater for them to share with the customers and there we explained that it’s all about you which is why we are going to make these again. Pretty much all of them reached out in some form or fashion. That’s what it’s about for us, it’s to make a great experience to connect with Gibson and with Adam Jones.”

Gibson and Sweetwater released the original guitar’s serial numbers to make sure that those who are in the market for a guitar don’t purchase the stolen ones. This is an ongoing investigation between Gibson, Sweetwater and the FBI.