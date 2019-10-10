Giant vine sculpture designed for Conservatory entrance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The entrance of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is expected to get a stunning addition.

MetaVine, imagined by Fort Wayne artist Cary Shafer, has been designed to connect the conservatory’s sign to the attraction’s front door. The Board of Park Commissioners approved the contract with Shafer Thursday morning.

Five artists submitted designs for a sculpture near the intersection of Calhoun Street and Jefferson Blvd. Shafer’s creation, a 40′ tall and 55′ long vine, was selected by a committee, put together by the city’s Public Art Commission.

A base for a sculpture was put in place when the current sign replaced the previous one, with the goal of having the art added in the future. The Parks Board thanked the Journal Gazette Foundation for raising money to make that future time now.

Small design changes could be made as engineers create the steel sculpture. Money has been allocated to light the sculpture, but Shafer told the board the specific design of the lighting has yet to be written in stone.

See the video for a look at what the sculpture could look like.