FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When employees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport dropped a checked bag off a carousel one day in May 2022, they immediately called a supervisor, per airport policy.

And when they saw five suspicious looking football-shaped items wrapped in plastic that ultimately contained a total of five kilograms of little blue fentanyl pills spilled out of the bag, they called police.

Thus completed the unraveling of a drug-trafficking operation that used young women as couriers and sometimes luggage checked onto flights without a ticketed passenger – dubbed “ghost bags” – to pump possibly millions of fentanyl pills from Arizona into central and northeast Indiana.

Newly released U.S. District Court documents connected to charges filed against the operation’s accused ringleaders shed light on how it worked and how several of its members – faced with stiff prison sentences – turned on each other when talking to investigators.

U.S. Attorneys formally charged Alexander Short, of Phoenix, and a man identified as James J. Oldham with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl on June 20, claiming they were heavily involved with orchestrating the operation.

This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills similar to those found often in Indiana. (Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

Both are now facing a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Short is accused of buying thousands upon thousands of fentanyl pills – known as “M-30s” – in Arizona from 2020 through most of 2022. He would sell them to Oldham and a man named Zavian I. Kizer as well as others, according to federal court documents.

At one point, according to federal investigators, Oldham, Kizer and two others who are not identified in court documents were buying roughly 400,000 pills a month from Short.

They would then set up the scheme to get the fentanyl from Arizona to Indiana, court document said.

They recruited primarily young women as drug couriers, hiring them to buy plane tickets for trips they wouldn’t take.

The women would check luggage loaded with thousands of little blue fentanyl pills to be flown from Phoenix to either Indianapolis or Fort Wayne. Once the drugs were distributed, they would fly back with the proceeds in the same luggage.

Sometimes, the women would check the bags but never board the plane.

On the other end of those flight, someone else would be waiting at the destination airport to take the luggage from a carousel. Soon thereafter, the pills inside would be distributed throughout central and northeast Indiana.

The operation ran relatively smoothly despite several of its members have various run-ins with the law in multiple states.

Short himself was arrested once in Fort Wayne on a gun charge.

During that arrest, on June 21, 2021, Fort Wayne police broke up a large gathering of 20 to 30 people drinking in a parking lot. Short sped away in a white Jaguar and led officers on a pursuit – first by car, and then by foot once the Jaguar crashed.

Others were in the car with him, and while one man at first claimed a handgun found inside the car was his, he then recanted that statement. Short ended up getting charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun here in Fort Wayne, but pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Police also found more than $20,000 in cash in the Jaguar, and later a witness told investigators Oldham claimed Short had a lot of money that belonged to him when he got arrested.

Investigators now believe Short was in town collecting drug debts for fentanyl he had previously fronted for Oldham in Fort Wayne, and that the $20,000 was likely payment for fronting the fentanyl.

Several informants, including those who have been arrested or convicted for being involved in the operation, readily gave investigators information on Short, Kizer and Oldham, according to court documents.

One, only identified in court documents as “CD-1,” was arrested in November 2021 on drug dealing charges. CD-1 turned informant and admitted to buying roughly 25,000 to 30,000 fentanyl pills at $2 a pop from two sources – one of those being Short.

He also told investigators how he got the pills from Arizona to Indiana.

Later, during a raid by the Phoenix Police Department of CD-1’s apartment in Arizona, officers found Short inside along with a sizable amount of marijuana. It’s not clear whether any arrests were made at that time.

A woman who admitted to being a courier, only identified as “CD-2,” told investigators that in 2022 Short stopped fronting pills to Oldham, CD-1 and Kizer because they many times would not pay.

Oldham eventually began buying pills from CD-1, who still bought pills from Short, according to court documents.

While the operation unraveled amongst the members, the luggage handlers at Sky Harbor dropped the bag full of fentanyl, breaking it open and breaking the drug ring for good.

That bag was traced to a Fort Wayne woman who never boarded the plane, and along with others who began cooperating with investigators, all roads led to Short, Kizer and Oldham, according to court documents.

Kizer is set to plead guilty in mid-July to his involvement in the case.

Short and Oldham’s cases, unsealed in June, are just now beginning to wind through the legal system.