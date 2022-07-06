Amazon Prime members are now eligible for a year’s worth of no delivery fees when ordering carryout from their favorite restaurants.

Prime members in the U.S. can get a year-long Grubhub+ membership trial starting Wednesday.

With Grubhub+, users do not have to pay delivery fees that usually range anywhere from $1 to $10 on a typical order. Orders must be over $12 to qualify.

Grubhub+ membership is usually $9.99 monthly.

Other Grubhub+ perks include order discounts and free food offers.

Users can also opt into Grubhub’s Donate the Change program, where your order is rounded up to the nearest dollar and the rounded-up amount is donated to charity. GrubHub then matches the donation.

Amazon says the Donate the Change program raised more than $25 million in 2021.