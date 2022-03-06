FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The last day to join the Fort Wayne Dance for All Celebration is today.

The Fort Wayne Dance for All is a one-of-a-kind dance event that offers all levels of workshops in line dance, couples, ballroom, and pattern partner. Specialty workshops such as t-shirt design & cutting, how to choreograph and write the step sheet, dance fitness, NTA, HI-TECH DJing and more are included in your VIP Pass.

Any age can come out and enjoy the dancing experience. Whether you are an experienced dancer or a beginner, there are classes for all suites. Teachers will be on hand helping you learn different dance styles.

This year’s annual class ends at 2 p.m. If you would like to sign up for next year’s class you can visit their website.