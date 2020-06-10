George’s International Market to reopen Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After beefing up COVID-19 safety measures, George’s International Market on Broadway plans to reopen tomorrow.

The grocery store made the announcement on Facebook this evening.

The store announced a temporary closure on May 15 “to fully implement the necessary adjustments to ensure our environment is as safe and efficient as possible for all of us.”

Hours are now 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow “more time for cleaning, stocking shelves and employee rest.”

Other changes include:

additional checkout lanes to allow better customer flow

employees will wear face coverings (customers encouraged to)

request that no more than two people per family shop at the same time and children be left at home

signs and floor decals to display social distancing guidelines

reconfigured shelves to allow more room between customers

no product returns until further notice

more prepackaged bakery and meat items to limit handling

They say the parking lot has been repaved, too.

George’s has been in business for 35 years.