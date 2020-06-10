George’s International Market to reopen Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After beefing up COVID-19 safety measures, George’s International Market on Broadway plans to reopen tomorrow.
The grocery store made the announcement on Facebook this evening.
The store announced a temporary closure on May 15 “to fully implement the necessary adjustments to ensure our environment is as safe and efficient as possible for all of us.”
Hours are now 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow “more time for cleaning, stocking shelves and employee rest.”
Other changes include:
- additional checkout lanes to allow better customer flow
- employees will wear face coverings (customers encouraged to)
- request that no more than two people per family shop at the same time and children be left at home
- signs and floor decals to display social distancing guidelines
- reconfigured shelves to allow more room between customers
- no product returns until further notice
- more prepackaged bakery and meat items to limit handling
They say the parking lot has been repaved, too.
George’s has been in business for 35 years.