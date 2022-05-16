FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Gas prices have spiked again in Fort Wayne.

According to the Gas Buddy’s app, gas prices in Fort Wayne were expected to rise between $0.19 and $0.21.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price in Fort Wayne as of Monday is $4.38.

However, some prices soared as high as $4.59, the Sunoco Pump on Goshen Road.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the prices have been increasing due to the high cost of oil and predict that prices may continue to rise. On the whole scale, he says that the market is and will continue to be unpredictable.

At the Sunoco Pump on Goshen Road, multiple customers told us that it was affecting their travel plans, making them go out less during their free time.