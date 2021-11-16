Gas explosion in Nigeria’s Lagos kills 5, including a child

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A gas explosion in Lagos, Nigeria’s biggest city, on Tuesday killed at least five people, including a child, an emergency services official told The Associated Press.

“There are four adults dead — three males and one female — and a 10-year-old boy died in the incident,” Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency said, adding that rescue operation is still ongoing.

Images and videos shared online show crowds gathering behind a barricade as rescue workers continue to arrive at the scene of the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is not known yet but Yemisi Sule of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency told AP that the accident happened at a gas station.

Gas explosions are common in Africa’s most populous country, especially in Lagos, a city of more than 14 million people. One of the most recent was in October 2020 when an explosion at a gas station killed eight people and razed many buildings.

In July this year, federal lawmakers in Nigeria asked authorities to design a strategy to regulate the use of old gas cylinders, arguing that “the continued use of old cylinders can cause explosions especially in poorly controlled environments.”