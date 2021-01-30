Gary man shot at and arrested after car chase

GARY, Ind. (WANE) – A Gary man was arrested after leading state police on a car chase that resulted in gunfire Friday night.

According to ISP, Marcus Dairus Mcabee was “recklessly driving” on I-80 just before 9 p.m. and refused to stop when police attempted to pull him over.

Mcabee then turned off all his car lights in an attempt to disguise his car and continued to drive away. The pursuit lasted 8 miles on the interstate, before Mcabee took an exit into Gary.

Eventually, assisting police officers blocked Mcabee’s path. Mcabee then reversed his vehicle and rammed into a trooper’s car before putting it back in drive and running into another police car.

At this point, police started shooting at the vehicle.

Mcabee was taken into custody and taken to a hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Once medically cleared, he was taken to Lake County Jail.