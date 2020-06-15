Garrett High School receives second SEAL certification

Two Garrett High School students are participating in the school’s Welding Program (credit: The Indiana Department of Workforce Development).

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Garrett High School has earned a State Earn and Learn (SEAL) certification for its welding program from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the DWD announced Monday.

This is the second SEAL certification for the school. Garrett High School earned its first SEAL for its Construction Trades program last August.

The DWD offers SEAL certificates to employers and high schools through its Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship (OWBLA) to help “skill-up” the state’s workforce.

“The SEAL certifications give the programs a certain level of credibility, coming from the state of Indiana,” said Chad Sutton, Garrett High School’s Director of Career Development. “The supporting coursework that goes along with the hands-on training and the certificate is a great way to let employers and our community partners know that we’ve got something useful to recruit new employees to their businesses.”

From eight weeks to two years in length, the SEALs are structured, scalable programs with industry certifications for various sectors. These programs are designed to meet the needs and skills that employers are demanding. Both adults and youths can attend while satisfying the Indiana’s new graduation pathway requirements through these programs.

The welding program at Garrett High School begins in sixth grade through a Virtual Welding Program. Students can eventually earn up to 21 credit hours that can be transferred to the Ivy Tech Community College’s Welding Program.

The school’s welding students have the opportunity to earn 1,000 hours of on-the-job training as well as industry certifications: STICKS, TIG and MIG Welding.

This upcoming school year, roughly 40 students at Garrett High School will be participating in the Welding SEAL program.

A few of the community partners that are making this program possible include, Nucor Building Systems (NBS), a designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered metal building systems, and the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 166 Apprenticeship Program.

“We know that in the trade industry there are less and less skilled workers who qualify for careers like welding,” said Philip Reinoehl, Web Technician at NBS Indiana. “By partnering with Garrett High, we [can] show students who are interested in trades and vocational programs that there are great jobs out there.”

NBS donates materials for students to construct workstations. Their headquarters are in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a plant located in Waterloo, Indiana, north of Fort Wayne.

Christopher Brown, Director of Training for the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 166 believes its decision to partner with Garrett High School has been one of the best decisions the company has made over the past few years.

“Having community partners such as Garrett High School helps our industry supply the highly skilled, professional workforce northeast Indiana desperately needs, while at the same time preparing high school students for high-paying local jobs that need to be filled,” Brown said.

The OWBLA program, that is part of Governor Holcomb’s NextLevel Jobs initiative, uses the SEAL certification as one of the ways to help skill-up the state’s workforce.

“The Welding SEAL at Garrett High School demonstrates a commitment on behalf of school leadership, staff, community partners and employers to provide students with not only an outstanding technical education in welding, but also opportunities to enrich learning through work-based learning and on-the-job training,” said Matthew Presley, a Regional Director for OWBLA. “This Welding SEAL will prepare students for success, sharpen employability skills and launch careers in a high-demand, high-wage field.”

The DWD projects that Indiana will need to fill one million additional jobs within the next 10 years. Half of those jobs will not require a four-year college degree but rather a certification or credential. The SEAL Welding Program at Garrett High School offers a path for students to receive such certifications and credentials.