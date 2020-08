A garage caught fire near Fairfield Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A garage caught fire south of downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called around 3:45 p.m. to the area of Rose Lane and Fairfield Avenue, near Fairfield Elementary School.

Pictures shared with WANE 15 show the garage fully involved with flames. The garage was left badly charred.