FWPD sergeant to give up badge, gun in child solicitation trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne police sergeant has been forced to give up his badge and department-issued gun as part of his trial process.

Sgt. Andrew Beck made his first court appearance Friday after being charged with Child Solicitation, Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors and Possession of Child Pornography.

Beck, 47, of Larwill, was arrested on the charges in connection to a relationship with a student at Wayne High School, where Beck served part-time as a school resource officer.

Beck was brought back to Allen County from California where he was stationed on military orders. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals when the charges were issued.

Beck’s bond was set at $15,000 Friday morning. An agreement made in court bans the sergeant from living with anyone under 18 years old. He is also forced to give up all weapons, in addition to what he was issued by the department.

Beck is expected to be back in court for a hearing on December 2.

The Board of Public Safety approved Chief Steve Reed’s request to move Beck to unpaid status. Reed has also stated that he wants Beck terminated from the department, but the sergeant must go through the court process before that decision can become official.

According to court records, a Wayne student told another SRO at the school that Beck had been having a relationship with a student – a 16-year-old girl. Allen County Sheriff’s deputies met with the victim days later, and she said she’d been communicating with Beck through Snapchat, and their exchanges were “sexual in nature,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl said Beck had sent her “pictures of himself, including one where he was standing naked in front of a mirror,” the affidavit said. She also said Beck once told her he was out in front of her home, which police records confirmed, the affidavit said.

The girl sent Beck nude photos, as well, the affidavit said.

The girl said Beck discussed having sex with her, and said he told her he wanted to “tie her up and choke her,” the affidavit said. The affidavit said Beck was aware the girl was 16 years old.