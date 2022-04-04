FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Fort Wayne Police has since found missing 21 year old Jeiquan Hamilton, who was last seen in the 300 block of Brandriff St. and Hoagland Ave.

Hamilton was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and grey sweatpants. Police say Hamilton is 6’2” and is around 240 pounds. Public Safety Alerts lists Hamilton as autistic.

Hamilton is considered an endangered missing person due to his medical condition, so anyone who locates Hamilton or has possibly seen him is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222, or call 911.

The Fort Wayne Police Department sent out an alert at 9:47 p.m. that Hamilton was found safe.