FWPD, protesters talk race relations, how to bridge gap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have prompted conversations about difficult topics, including racism and police brutality.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Downtown Fort Wayne as protesters rallied for equality nearly two weeks ago. The number of protesters has since dwindled but that does not mean the fight is over.

In fact, the demonstrations have led to conversations.

Two local protesters met with three officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department at Pint & Slice, Wednesday night. WANE 15’s cameras were rolling as the group reflected on the historic demonstrations and what needs to be done to bring about change in the community.

Some believe the distrust between police and the black community is rooted in the lack of diversity on the police force. Police departments across the nation have changed recruitment strategies in an effort to appeal to minorities and women.

However, it has not been an easy task and the current climate has made FWPD’s efforts to diversify the force especially challenging.