WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne Police officer was arrested on drunk driving charges in Wells County on St. Patrick’s Day, according to Wells Superior Court records.

Benjamin D. Shinneman, 31, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol-concentration of .15 percent or higher, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and having an open alcoholic beverage container during the operation of a motor vehicle.

Shinneman, of Columbia City, was sworn in as part of the department’s 64th recruiting class in the summer of 2019. He earned a salary of $75,500 in 2021, according to government data.

After being booked into Wells County Jail he was released on his own recognizance, according to court records.

