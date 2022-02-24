FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he was attacked from behind in his own apartment.

In his story, his hands were cut up while protecting his head from the blows of another man. In his version of events, he was able to retrieve a .380-calibre handgun from his bedroom, warn his attacker not to come near him, and then fired multiple times when the man did not listen.

But the evidence does not support 23-year-old Weston R. Blakely’s story, according to a Fort Wayne Police detectives.

Blakely is accused of shooting 22-year-old Jonathon Christopher Jackson multiple times, once in the head and then six more times while his victim lay on the ground. He then sliced Jackson’s throat after he was dead, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Blakely is facing one felony count of murder in connection to the killing.

Fort Wayne Police were called to an apartment in the 2100 block of Point West Drive on Nov. 10 after a man was heard yelling for help. There, amongst the blood-smeared walls in the common area outside his apartment, they found Blakely bleeding from his hands and head and Jackson dead from gunshot wounds.

Blakely told detectives Jackson began attacking him in the living room, according to court documents. He struggled to get to his bedroom, retrieved his gun and then warned Jackson not to come near him. Blakely said in court documents that Jackson made a move toward him so he unloaded every round in the gun.

When he tried to leave the bedroom to get his cell phone to call police, Blakely tripped over Jackson, he said in court documents. He thought Jackson was trying to get up and come after him again, so Blakely took a knife and cut Jackson’s throat.

The entry and exit wounds left on Jackson from the gunshots painted a different story, a Fort Wayne police detective wrote in court documents. Rather than consistent with a person standing in front of a shooter, most of them matched that of someone laying before someone with a gun.

Wounds on Blakely’s head did not come from someone attacking him from behind, according to the court documents. Instead, detectives believe they likely came from Blakely being on top of Jackson, and Jackson was likely using a knife to defend himself from a much taller and heavier Blakely.

Detectives believe that there was a fight between Blakely and Jackson that night.

After the fight, Blakely got his gun and shot Jackson in the head, according to court documents. He then unloaded the rest of the rounds into Jackson’s body as he lay on the ground near the bedroom door.

He sliced Jackson’s throat after he was dead – not in an attempt to keep him from getting up again

A warrant for Blakely’s arrest was issued Tuesday. On Wednesday, he made his way to a liquor store in Garrett not knowing a contingent of Fort Wayne detectives were watching him.

One traffic stop later he was arrested and is now being held in Allen County Jail.