FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne police were called to the 7800 block of Eagle Trace Cove at 9:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported.

The shooting left one dead, and another was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Several people saw a vehicle leave the scene, however, there were conflicting reports of what the vehicle looked like.

Police are currently on the scene and ask anyone with any information to call them at (260) 427-1201.

