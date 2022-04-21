FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating a second armed robbery at a gas station that happened a week a part on the city’s south side early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 5:15 a. m. at the Marathon gas station at 2510 South Coliseum Boulevard near Pontiac Street.

This is the same gas station that was robbed on April 13th.

In that case, a man entered the store with a gun, demanded money and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Thursday’s robbery suspect description hasn’t been released yet.

A WANE 15 crew is on scene and we are waiting to learn more about the reported robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to to call the Fort Wayne Police Department, Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (7867) or use the free “P3 Tips” app.