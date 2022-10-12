Adrian Collins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is facing charges of criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting last month in the 4900 block of McClellan Street, according to police.

Fort Wayne Police arrested Adrian Collins without incident near the intersection of Spy Run Avenue and Fourth Street on Wednesday morning at about 7:40 a.m., investigators said.

Details of the shooting, including who got injured, have not yet been released.

Collins is being held at Allen County Jail.