FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the deaths of two adults at an apartment on Cheviot Dr. at E. Paulding Rd. and Hessen Cassel Rd.

Late Wednesday night, police were sent to the 3300 block of Cheviot Dr. for a “problem unknown.” Through a window, police could see someone holding a weapon. Officers attempted to get the person to come out of the apartment, but were unsuccessful.

Just after midnight, the Fort Wayne Police Crisis Response Team (CRT), Emergency Services Team (EST), and Aerial Support Unit (ASU) were requested to assist at the scene. Additional attempts were made to contact the person inside and those attempts were also unsuccessful.

Around 2:10 a.m. Thursday, EST members made their way inside the apartment and found two adults dead. Their genders and ages are not known at this time.

The Homicide Team and Crime Scene Units were then requested and are currently investigating.

The incident remains under investigation. The identities of the victims will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.