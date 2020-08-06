FWFD battling fire at commercial structure just east of downtown

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called around 7:30 a.m. Thursday to 405 River Bend Court on a report of a fire. That’s northwest of the intersection of East Berry Street and North Anthony Boulevard. It’s adjacent to Fair Play Volleyball.

Multiple fire crews have been sent to the scene. Heavy smoke and flames are visible. The building houses TekVenture, described as a “public art & technology laboratory” on the company’s website. It’s not known if anyone was in the building. It’s in an area with several vacant and dilapidated buildings. In October of 2013 a vacant building in the same area caught fire and investigators were never able to determine a cause.

No additional information has been released at this time.

