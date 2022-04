FORT WAYNE Ind. (WANE)- The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire at a two-story house in Northeast Fort Wayne.

Crews were called to the house on the intersection of Oakhurst Dr. and Montavilla Dr. just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Two fire trucks were seen at location of the fire. Smoke was seen coming out of the second floor of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.