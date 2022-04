FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Fort Wayne Fire Department is currently investigating a gas leak at St. Joe Center Road in front of a Marathon gas station.

NIPSCO trucks were spotted at the scene working on a hole in the sidewalk in front of the Marathon gas station.

Crews were spotted working to patch up the leak.

FWFD told WANE 15 that a directional bore hit a gas pipe, which prompted the gas leak. Crews are working to patch up the leak and there’s no danger to residents.