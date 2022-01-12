FWFD battling house fire in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire Department crews are battling a house fire on the city’s northeast side.
Just after 4:45 a. m. Wednesday the fire department was called to the 6200 block of Post Brooke Lane on a reports of a fire. That’s right off of Saint Joe Center Road and east of Maplecrest Road.
FWFD confirmed the house caught fire around 11 p. m. Tuesday night and rekindled later Wednesday morning.
There is no word if there are any injuries or what cause the fire.
A WANE 15 crew is on scene right now.
We’ll develop this story as more information becomes available.