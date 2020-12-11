FWCS partners with Habit for Humanity to wire homes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) have teamed up to work on wiring two houses in the Mount Vernon Park neighborhood, located on Fort Wayne’s southeast side. Under the guidance and supervision of a trained instructor, students in the FWCS Career Academy Construction Trades program will wire two newly constructed houses on Smith Street and Holton Avenue. Once completed, these houses will become home to Habitat Families.



This type of collaboration helps students apply their knowledge on an active jobsite while giving back to the community, allows Habitat to keep construction costs low and benefits a hard-working local family in need of affordable housing.

Chris Roberts, a teacher at FWCS Career Center at Anthis had this idea for the partnership.



Partnerships are expected to continue. Students and staff from Anthis and Habitat are scheduled to remodel a home together next semester.

Michael Kuhn, Volunteer Experience Manager with Habit for Humanity says, “Collaboration is one of our core values at Habitat and this partnership is a great example of that in our community. We are excited to nurture and expand this mutually beneficial relationship to help students gain new skills and to continue serving hardworking families throughout our community.”



Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian housing ministry uniting volunteers and local investors with qualified families to provide the opportunity of affordable homeownership in Allen, Huntington, and Wells counties. Greater Fort Wayne Habitat has provided sustainable homeownership to more than 247 families in the region in the past 34 years. Visit habitatgfw.com for more information on services and locations.