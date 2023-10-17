FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools may cancel certain bus routes due to an ongoing shortage of bus drivers, the district said in a letter parents.

In the letter posted by the office of Superintendent Mark Daniel, it was noted that more drivers have been hired but it will take time to ensure they’re fully equipped to transport students.

In order to avoid closing schools, the district will move to a system where they will cancel bus routes on days where there aren’t enough drivers, the letter said.

The letter noted this is a practice used by other nearby school districts.

You can see the letter, which includes the process the district will follow and how it will notify parents, below:

WANE 15 requested an interview with district officials on Tuesday regarding the new plan to cancel certain routes. This article will be updated with any responses that are provided.