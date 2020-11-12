FWCS accepting applications for open Board Member position

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Community School Board is looking to fill a vacancy.

Tom Smith was re-elected to the District Three seat last week. Smith has held the seat since 2017.

On Monday, Smith told the school board he would step down on Jan. 1, 2021. Prior to his announcement Smith had told the board he did not plan to complete a second term.

The board is now expecting applications for Smith’s position. Applications must be submitted on or before Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Board President Julie Hollingsworth in care of Angela Filler by mailing 1200 S. Clinton St., FortWayne, IN 46802, or by email at angela.filler@fwcs.k12.in.us.

The board expects to make a decision by December 14th.