FW photographer in Time Magazine opens BLM Artlink exhibit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne photographer who documented the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020 in Fort Wayne is getting local and national recognition. DJ E-Clyps is presenting his Voices exhibition at the Artlink Contemporary Gallery in downtown Fort Wayne. DJ’s images have been featured in Time Magazine, Billboard and New York Magazine. He has also been named one of the “Voices of BLM” by Adobe Lightroom for his documentation of the Black Lives Matter protests.

DJ has a book of his photography also titled Voices available through Barnes & Noble. The photographer spoke with WANE 15′ Terra Brantley before his exhibition opened on Thursday, February 18.

It is sponsored by Hyper Local Impact and Forward Indiana. Ten-percent of art sales will be donated to the Family & Friends Fund for Southeast Fort Wayne.

Artlink is located at 300 East Main Street. The Voices exhibit began February 18 and will run through March 21, 2021. Gallery hours are Thursday 10 a.m – 8 p.m, Friday – Saturday 10 a.m – 6 p.m and Sunday 12 – 5 p.m.

Click here for more information or call 260-424-7195.