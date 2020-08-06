FW Civic adds seats to ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Getting into Harvard Law might have been easier than getting into the “socially distant” performance of Legally Blonde The Musical this weekend outdoors at the Foellinger Theatre.

The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre announced it is allowed to add 150 people to the previously sold out shows.

The Allen County Board of Health had capped each show at 250 viewers. The Foellinger can hold nearly 500 people total with each party being seated more than six feet from any other party.

Audience members will need to wear masks as move to and from their seats but not during the show. They will be dismissed by row during intermission and at the end.

Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket information is available here.