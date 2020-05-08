Future uncertain for Huntington Movie Theaters, company for sale

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — The future for two movie theaters in Huntington remains uncertain.

Back in March, owners of Huntington 7 announced in a now-deleted Facebook post that the theater was closing its doors permanently. However, that may not be the case for much longer.

On Friday, a spokesperson with Goodrich Quality Theaters confirmed to WANE 15 that the company is up for sale. The spokesperson went on to say that the company anticipates the theaters will reopen sometime late summer but at this time was unsure whether they would reopen as Goodrich or another company.

Goodrich Quality Theaters has been in business for nine decades. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in February before theaters were ordered to close due to COVID-19. The Michigan based company has 30 theaters in five states which includes Huntington Twin Drive-In and Huntington 7.

The opening date for the theaters has not been announced however, the company stated that new movies could be released toward the middle of July. The spokesperson went on to say that once the company has “firm information” they will update their Facebook page.