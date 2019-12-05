Future Riverfront designs set to be revealed

This map from Riverfront Fort Wayne shows the areas of concentration for development.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four months after the grand opening of Promenade Park, city leaders are set to show off the designs of the next phases of Riverfront development.

The so-called Phases II & III focus on the development of public space on each side of Promenade Park, from Van Buren Street to the west and Clinton Street to the east.

DAVID RUBIN Land Collective, a Philadelphia-based landscape architecture and urban design studio was selected to take on the task of designing the next phases.

“We know that we can serve the citizenry of Fort Wayne well, give them an opportunity to, in the breadth of their representation, establish an equitable engagement in the river,” Rubin told WANE 15.

The design team will show off final renderings Thursday as well as recommendations for zoning, land use, infrastructure, flood management and private development along the river.

The design of the public space, intended to spur the private investment, was funded by the 2017 tax increase.

You can watch the presentation live at 4:00 p.m. on the Riverfront Fort Wayne Facebook page.