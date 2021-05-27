Furniture added in downtown alleys offering dining support to restaurants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Downtown Fort Wayne alleys are adding more color and comfort. The Downtown Improvement District has utilized CARES act money to add furniture to alley ways.

The addition is promoting dining at restaurants. Restaurants are responsible for the furniture. The colors of the furniture coordinate with the respective mural art.

“This furniture is providing needed outdoor dining support to nearby restaurants while also providing a space for the public to sit outside, meet and enjoy downtown’s public art,” Alex Hall with Downtown Improvement District says.

Last year, a piano near Big Apple Pizza made an appearance, and later this summer more should be seen throughout the city.

Hall says murals are in the works throughout the city.