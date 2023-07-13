INDIANAPOLIS — Visitation and funeral arrangements for fallen Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Durm have been announced.

The public viewing for Durm will take place at the Scottish Rite Cathedral from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 16., located at 650 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

The funeral service for Durm will be held Monday, July 17, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse starting at 11 a.m.

Information on a procession and burial service has not yet been released.

Deputy Durm was killed in the line of duty on Monday, July 10 while transporting a murder suspect to the Criminal Justice Center.