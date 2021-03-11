Fun in the Fort – Celebrate local artists and spring forward!

Local artists put their talents on display at various downtown venues, and an annual seasonal celebration makes it’s return in time for daylight savings.

Erin Okeson from Visit Fort Wayne shares some feature events happening throughout Fort Wayne from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14.

Spring Forward Fest · Mar. 12 – Mar. 14 · Downtown Fort Wayne

A free, multi-venue music and arts event celebration for the whole family with stops at local

favorites like the Embassy Theatre, Parkview Field, The Landing, and Promenade Park.

Friday Night Vibes · Every Friday · Club Room at the Clyde

Enjoy live performances every Friday from the best in local and regional music. Reservations

are recommended, so call ahead to reserve your table.

Essence of Color· Through July 31 · Botanical Conservatory

Take in the culmination of art and nature as you walk through Laura Kreischer Manes’

colorful, acrylic pour exhibit in the Botanical Gardens.

Fort Wayne Artists Guild Members’ Show · Through May 7 · Allen County Public Library Main Branch

This first-ever members show features works from local and regional artists in a family

friendly exhibit including pastels, watercolors, and oil and acrylic paintings – all for sale!

Art Exhibits · Dates vary · Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Enjoy stunning exhibits happening now at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art such as A Century

of Making Meaning, American Impressionism, and Static Energy.

A full list of events can be found on Current Fort Wayne’s website.