(NewsNation) – A British dating show that features full-frontal nudity is now Max’s most popular series.

Uncensored episodes of “Naked Attraction,” a show which originally debuted on Britain’s Channel 4 in 2016, dropped on the streaming service last week. In the series, a clothed competitor is tasked with choosing one of six other contestants to date, judging almost solely on the appearance of their naked bodies.

In the final round, the tables are turned when the competitor is required to get naked themselves to face the final two contestants.

As of Wednesday, “Naked Attraction” has been ranked No. 1 on Max’s list of the “Top 10 series” on the platform, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But the outlet also said Max populates its Top 10 list with only recent additions to the streaming service, and excludes older HBO titles.

The show’s Nielsen ratings have yet to officially confirm just how many sets of eyeballs “Naked Attraction” has attracted. Those numbers are due next week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Comedian Gina Brillon joined NewsNation’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert” to discuss the show Tuesday evening.

Vittert asked, “What is it about our society right now that people are willing to submit to this?”

“Have you been on social media? They’re doing it on social media already. It’s not that surprising that they’re now doing it on TV,” Brillon said. “Of course, people are willing to do this, anything, for fame, right?”

The series, intended only for mature audiences, has six seasons available to watch on MAX. An on-screen message preceding each episode warns that the series contains “full-frontal nudity, coarse language, and graphic discussions about the human body.”