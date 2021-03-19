Full steam ahead for boy with brain tumor and a Make-A-Wish dream

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Make-A-Wish foundation has been faced with its most complex challenge, not just nationwide but worldwide, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually, children request to travel abroad, to a beach, or “the most magical place on earth”: Walt Disney World Resort. However, with travel restrictions these wishes could not be granted.

Nine-year-old Mason Tran, who is currently battling a brain tumor, was one of the recipients who had to change his wish. Originally, his wish was to visit Hawaii.

“The only thing that’s holding a child back to a magical wish is just their own creativity and imagination,” said Stephanie McCormick, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana. “We have worked really hard during the pandemic to reach out to each and every one of our families who were hoping and wishing for something travel related. And we’ve talked to them about rethinking and re-imagining a wish that we could grant now that could bring them the hope strength and joy that we know a wish brings.”

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana granted more than 417 wishes in 2020, the greatest number by any chapter in the country. The CEO told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee, that this was all because of the chapter pivoted and asked children and families to re-imagine their wish.

“Wishes can’t wait, they’re essential, and quite often they’re an essential part of treatment because they really do bring an uplifting spirit,” McCormick explained.

Mason was able to re-imagine his wish and was granted his very own train set, which he said is keeping him entertained during COVID.

“I love trains, and I have a lot of wooden tracks,” Mason said. “I was watching a video on YouTube a couple of months ago and a guy was talking about heritage units, and I went to go search them up and there were about 20-different ones. I looked at them all and this one was my favorite.”

His mother, Bethany Tran told WANE 15 that Mason has always loved trains. When he was younger and his grandmother used to babysit him and they would visit the train tracks.

“Anywhere we’re driving he’s always paying attention to trains,” said Bethany Tran. “He was outgrowing the little wooden trains and decided to get into the model trains and decided that would be a great wish because they are expensive.”

About four years ago, Mason was living in Tallahassee, Florida. He started experiencing neck pains, he went in for x-rays and his doctor believed it was muscle spasms. After a few months, on New Years weekend his parents took him back to the doctor for an MRI.

At the MRI appointment, doctors did notice something. Mason had to take a “straight by ambulance” trip to the children’s hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. After rounds of tests, doctors found a tumor inside his spinal cord.

“It’s not a quote-unquote cancerous tumor, but since it is in his spine on the base of his brain, they treat it just like any other type of cancer, so location classified him as a oncology patient,” explained his mother Bethany Tran.

Mason underwent surgery, the doctors were able to remove most of the tumor, however a little bit was left over. Doctors did not believe it would grow, but eventually it did.

“Just a little but, but enough for them do chemo, so Mason had chemo treatments once a week for 52- weeks,” said Bethany Tran. “The treatments weren’t fun he had multiple surgeries but he did really well.”

She added that this has been challenging but she never feared losing her son because she believes in the Lord and He guides her path.

There is a good chance that the tumor will never be fatal, they will continue to monitor it until he is 16. If it hasn’t grown since then, it will be considered dormant.