INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor is eager to return for the Indianapolis Colts’ late-season playoff push, and how he handles his first full-speed practice Wednesday likely is the determining factor.

Taylor was expected to take part in his first full practice since undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb on Nov. 29. The star running back has missed the Colts’ last 3 games.

“Yeah, first-day full-speed, pads,’’ Taylor said before Wednesday’s practice.

He’s been attacking a second rehab this season – he underwent surgery on his right ankle in January – and that’s consisted of work in the training room and with the rehab staff. Everything has been in a controlled setting.

Wednesday’s practice is the final, necessary step.

“Full speed, you’ve got full velocity on the ball,’’ Taylor said. “You’ve got guys coming after the ball.

“It’s going to be a big day.’’

Taylor seemed confident with his rehab to this point, but “you’ve definitely got to see it full speed at practice.’’

After practicing Wednesday and Thursday, Taylor and the Colts will determine whether the thumb is sound enough for him to resume his role as feature back.

When he plays, Taylor admitted he’ll do so with a brace or some type of wrap on his right hand. He talked with the media with a T-shirt wrapped around his hand.

His return would come at an opportune time for the Colts.

They take an 8-6 record into Sunday’s game at Atlanta. The Colts are tied for first with Jacksonville and Houston in the AFC South and currently hold the third and final wild-card spot.

“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,’’ said Taylor, who missed the first four games of the season while completing his rehab from ankle surgery. “You would love to start fast, but it’s how you finish and we have a great opportunity to finish really strong.’’

This story will be updated.

